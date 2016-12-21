Follow us on

    Posted: 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Jimmy Fallon, Roots, Paul McCartney wish viewers a 'Wonderful Christmastime'

    Jimmy Fallon
    The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/Facebook
    Jimmy Fallon and friends sing "Wonderful Christmastime."

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Jimmy Fallon put together a musical Christmas card for his fans.

    Fallon, his house band the Roots and the cast of the movie "Sing" performed a "Brady Bunch" style version of the Paul McCartney Christmas hit "Wonderful Christmastime."

    At one point, the former Beatle joins the chorus of voices.

    Jimmy Fallon, Paul McCartney and "Sing" Cast Perform "Wonderfu...

    Jimmy and The Roots join Paul McCartney, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly for an a cappella rendition of "Wonderful Christmastime."

    Posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

     
     

