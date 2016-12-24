Follow us on

Posted: 1:11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Internet's favorite cats take on Christmas

Garfi the cat
meetgarfi/Instagram
Garfi the cat

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The internet’s famous cats are donning holiday gear and showing off their Christmas spirit. Some are naughty, others are nice, but all are delivering holiday cheer.

From the world's angriest cat to Lil Bub and Grumpy Cat, enjoy these "purrfect" holiday messages.

>>Cat gives birth under Christmas tree

>>Where is Santa? Track his journey

>> Read more trending stories

 
 

