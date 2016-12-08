Homeless boy hands out gifts to patients at children's hospital

By Ashli Blow

KIRO7.com

In a green and red elf suit, longtime Seattle Children's Hospital patient Gio'moni "Gio" Caro handed out presents Tuesday in the inpatient playroom with a smile.

Gio has faced numerous medical conditions since he was an infant – including scoliosis and heart disease – while being in and out of the hospital for most of his life. The hospitalizations have largely led to his family's homelessness.

His family lived in cars and motels until recently finding a home at Mary's Place, a Seattle shelter for homeless families.

But despite his serious health issues and his family's homelessness, Seattle Children's Hospital said that Gio always thinks of others before himself. Earlier this month, he gave out candy canes to doctors and nurses.

He carried out his "Elf for a Day" duties with pride on Tuesday, with just days left before his scheduled release from the hospital.

Amazon told KIRO 7 News it partnered with Seattle Children's Hospital for the surprise holiday event.

Fiona Lynch, 18, was one of the patients to get a gift. Gio clapped enthusiastically after handing her a Kindle.

"This will be my second Christmas at Seattle Children's," she said. "It's amazing that Amazon cares so much about the patients here. It's especially hard around the holidays to be in the hospital, but this was really cool."