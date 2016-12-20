8-year-old girl gifts more than 200 toys to sick children

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Kimberly Richardson
Knowing how it feels to be sick during the holiday season, one 8-year-old girl is giving back to the community who helped her feel loved and special just a few years ago.
Isabella Lopez, 8, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and was in the hospital for three days in December 2012. During those three days, she was given gifts from people that she knew and from some people she had never even met.
“She still remembers to this day how good that made her feel and decided last year she wanted to help kids in the hospital feel the same way she did,” her mother, Aimee Lopez, said.
Last year, Isabella collected more than 150 coloring books, crayons and stuffed animals -- but this year she wanted to do more.
She decided in September that she was going to collect toys and stuffed animals for the children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Her elementary school even got involved.
The peer leaders at Isabella's school, K.E. Taylor Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, helped her collect toys last week, and the response was overwhelming.
Isabella collected 142 toys and 76 stuffed animals.
“She is a great kid with a big heart that just wants others to be happy,” Aimee Lopez said.
Isabella and her mother delivered the toys and stuffed animals on Sunday afternoon.
