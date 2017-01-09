Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

American History Live

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States

Posted: 10:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Atlanta radio show host's daughter beats cancer

Jenn Hobby
Rodney Ho/rho@ajc.com
Atlanta radio personality Jenn Hobby.

Related

Uplifting

More

By Hope Jensen

WSBTV.com

ATLANTA —

Atlanta radio host Jenn Hobby announced Friday morning that her family got the best news – her daughter’s tumor is gone.

Then 10-month-old Reese was diagnosed stage 4 sacrococcygeal teratoma in August.

Hobby and her husband, Grant Rivera, said they knew something wasn’t right for months. They went to the doctors, where Reese had an MRI of her pelvic region, which revealed a large mass.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news 

The family immediately began chemotherapy at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. The tumor was removed in November.

[DONATE:Reese's MaGIC Fund Donation Page]

Friday, Hobby posted that a scan showed no signs of residual tumor. “She beat it,” Hobby said.

">January 20, 2017

A photo posted by jennhobby (@jennhobby) on

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 