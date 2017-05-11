Osceola County deputies are investigating two deaths Thursday afternoon in Poinciana.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 100 block of Blackpool Way in Poinciana.

As deputies arrived, they saw Kai Williams, 20, with a gun near a home near Berkshire Road and Brixham Court. When deputies approached Williams, he shot himself.

Deputies went into the home on Blackpool Way and found Larissa Barros, 18, dead inside, investigators said.

Barros was a senior at Liberty High School, investigators said.

Her friend, Celimette Cordero, said Barros was a mother of a boy who turned 1 in February.

She was preparing to graduate and would have attended Florida State University in the fall, Cordero said.

"I wish she was still here, because you didn't deserve what happened at all," Cordero said.

>>> Read other Osceola County stories

Osceola County Schools said Barros was graduating third in her class.

"It sucks that she had to pass away," Barros' friend, Ericka Cannon, said. "For everyone. For the community. To realize what a wonderful and amazing person she was."

Deputies said Barros and Williams knew one another and were estranged after dating.

Barros had a restraining order against Williams, deputies said.

According to court records, Barros told deputies that Williams had sent her threatening text messages and letters, had set her car on fire and slashed her tires.

He was arrested twice in the past for violating the restraining order and aggravated stalking involving Barros, deputies said.

Barros' friends knew she was going through a lot outside of school, but wished they could have done more to prevent her death.

"We were just really close," Cordero said. "I wish there was more I could have done to help her."