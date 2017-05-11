Listen Live
News
Liberty High School senior found shot to death; ex kills self in front of deputies, officials say
Close

Liberty High School senior found shot to death; ex kills self in front of deputies, officials say

Liberty High School senior found shot to death; ex kills self in front of deputies, officials say
Kai Williams (Photo: Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Liberty High School senior found shot to death; ex kills self in front of deputies, officials say

Updated:

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -  Osceola County deputies are investigating two deaths Thursday afternoon in Poinciana.

Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call in the 100 block of Blackpool Way in Poinciana.

As deputies arrived, they saw Kai Williams, 20, with a gun near a home near Berkshire Road and Brixham Court. When deputies approached Williams, he shot himself.

Deputies went into the home on Blackpool Way and found Larissa Barros, 18, dead inside, investigators said.

Barros was a senior at Liberty High School, investigators said.

>>> Read other Osceola County stories

Deputies said the two knew one another and were estranged after dating.

Barros had a restraining order against Williams, deputies said.

He was arrested twice in the past for violating the restraining order and aggravated stalking involving Barros, deputies said.

Channel 9's Cuthbert Langley is following this story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

