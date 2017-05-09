Leesburg residents concerned about arsenic-laced soil removal process

In late March, the city of Leesburg ran into a major problem with construction of a stormwater treatment project when contractors found significant amounts of arsenic and benzoapryene in the soil.

To continue construction, the city had to allocate an additional $1.1 million to the project’s price tag, which it voted to do in April.

Soil had to be excavated from the site off Hall Circle down to a depth of more than 12 feet.

Before the soil can be removed to an approved landfill, it has to dry, which is concerning to residents living near the future retention pond.

Resident Willie Roshell lives across the street from the site and the huge pile of dirt that has already been excavated.

He is concerned that the soil’s dangerous contamination could leech from the pile and affect people living in the area.

“If it was knowledge that it was contaminated, why would they bring it straight to the front door?” he asked. “That was a big concern.”

Another concern was the amount of dust flying off the pile, which Roshell worried may contain arsenic and other contaminants.

City of Leesburg spokesman Derek Hudson tried to assuage residents’ concerns about the site cleanup.

“Although there is contamination in that soil, it’s confined to that soil,” he said. “This is actually staging for the next step in the process.”

Dust in the area is coming from a nearby dirt road, not the pile, Hudson added.

Once the dirt is hauled from the staging area, city officials said they would no longer use that spot to prepare the dirt for removal.