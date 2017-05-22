Leesburg police are looking for the man they said shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

Police were called to the Royal Oaks Estates about 9 a.m. Sunday after Frederick Thomas 26, was shot to death.

Officers identified Jeremy Harrison, 25, as a suspect.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, but said Thomas was dating Harrison’s ex-girlfriend.

Harrison was considered “armed and dangerous,” but a police department spokesperson later said he doesn’t believe Harrison is a broader threat since the shooting started as a domestic incident.

County records do not show any previous domestic violence charges or injunctions against Harrison.