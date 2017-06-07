Leesburg police create task force to tackle armed robberies

Leesburg police say enough is enough of a rash of robberies at homes and businesses.

The police department has created a task force to involve all law enforcement agencies in the county to crack down on the robberies.

There have been at least 12 robberies in the last few months in Lake County, many of them on the 27 corridor.

Robbers have targeted a Burger King in Leesburg, a McDonald’s twice in Mount Dora and a Dollar General store in Mount Dora, among others. Denny’s in Eustis has been robbed twice, police said.

"We saw that some of the other robberies occurring in some of the other jurisdictions had similar mo's (modus operandi) to one or two robberies that we had,” said Joe Iozzi of the Leesburg Police Department.

The task force, which also includes law enforcement in Polk County, will gather information that is uploaded into a database and can be shared with other agencies to see if there are any similarities in the robberies.

"If they see something that does pique their interest, then they can pick up the phone and contact that specific detective that's working that case and they can hopefully compare notes,” said Iozzi.

Police said all the agencies in Lake County meet a couple of times a month to share the information. But with the creation of the task force, law enforcement won’t have to wait for the meetings.