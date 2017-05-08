B-CU leaders urged to quit after inviting Sec. DeVos to speak to grads

The NAACP Florida State Conference president on Monday called for the resignation of two Bethune-Cookman University officials a week after the school invited U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to serve as its keynote commencement speaker.

Florida NAACP President Adora Nweze called on president Edison Jackson and board chairman Joe Petrock to resign immediately.

Nweze said that the decision to invite DeVos to speak at the school last Tuesday caused public outcry.

"Multiple allegations have surfaced, including faculty intimidation demanding their silence or risk termination," Nweze said. "And (there were accusations of) threats to students by potentially withholding earned degrees and fines for freedom of expression."

Several attorneys have already agreed to represent faculty and students who peacefully protested DeVos' speech and who might face retaliation from the university, Nweze said.

"Our partners have reviewed the university student code of conduct, and it does not contain any prohibition on peaceful protests and freedom of expression," Nweze said. "The NAACP Volusia County Daytona Beach Branch and several attorneys will be on the ground monitoring this situation."

Nweze said the organization opposes DeVos' visit and believes that she's unworthy of receiving an honorary degree from B-CU.

"The university leadership has drastically fumbled and should resign,” Nweze said.

DeVos will speak at the university Wednesday.

