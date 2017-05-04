Dozens of law enforcement officers came together Thursday to honor those who have served and fallen.
The names of local officers and deputies who have died in the line of duty, or from natural causes, were read to the crowd gathered at the Orange County Courthouse.
For every name, a rose was placed on a wreath in their honor.
“Every time they’d do that, I’d sit there, look up, and think of my husband,” said Cheryl Heber, whose husband, Orange County Master Deputy Craig Heber, died of a heart attack in 2010.
Highlighted in this year’s event were the deaths of Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton and Orange County deputy Norman Lewis.
Clayton died confronting a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and Lewis died during the search for that suspect, Markeith Loyd.
“Debra’s work in the community, her passion for kids, and her mentoring are well documented and have been examples for all our officers to follow,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said 2017 has already been the hardest in his 36-year career.
“I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years now, and there’s not been a year like what we’ve experienced in the last 12 months, when you lose two officers in one day,” he said.
Cheryl Heber said she found solace and comfort during Thursday’s candlelight vigil.
“You don’t feel like you’re alone and a lot of people, other survivors, we all understand each other,” she said.
