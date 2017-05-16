13 law enforcement agencies seek recruits at Kissimmee career fair

Some Central Florida law enforcement agencies have trouble filling vacant positions, which can slow response times.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it's losing troopers to other agencies that pay more or offer better retirement. Others have left the business altogether.

So FHP and other local agencies hope a job fair can help fill the void.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies will be searching for recruits Tuesday morning at a career fair.

FHP is looking to hire 18 to 19 troopers in Orange and Osecola counties, Montiero said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for 33 patrol deputies, five full-time court security deputies and 11 emergency dispatchers.

The Florida Department of Corrections has more than 1,700 openings statewide.

The hiring event will begin at 10 a.m. at Florida Technical College's Kissimmee campus in the Plaza del Sol mall.