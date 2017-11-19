Listen Live
LaToya Cantrell elected first female mayor of New Orleans
LaToya Cantrell elected first female mayor of New Orleans
Photo Credit: Riccardo S. Savi/WireImage
LaToya Cantrell was elected mayor of New Orleans on Saturday night.

LaToya Cantrell elected first female mayor of New Orleans

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW ORLEANS -  LaToya Cantrell made history Saturday night as she was elected New Orleans’ first female mayor, the Times-Picayune reported.

Cantrell defeated fellow Democrat and former Judge Desiree Charbonnet to become the 51st mayor in a city that will celebrate the 300th anniversary of its founding 2018.

Cantrell, a city councilwoman, got 60 percent of the votes over Charbonnet, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.  She won by a margin of 51,342 to 33,729 to take the city's top elected spot after a month-long runoff, WWL reported.

"Almost 300 years, my friends, and New Orleans, we're still making history," Cantrell told supporters at the New Orleans Jazz Market. 

Cantrell also told the crowd she had spoken to Charbonnet over the phone and congratulated her on making history. “Our history was two women making that runoff, and we both deserve to be proud of that,” Cantrell said.

"I truly do not regret one moment of anything about this campaign -- resigning from my position, working every day and talking to people, touching our community and knowing exactly what the needs are. I am so proud to have been in that race," Charbonnet said. "Listen, y'all. If she does well, we all do well."

Cantrell will take over in May, when Mayor Mitch Landrieu steps down after eight years in office, the Times-Picayune reported.

