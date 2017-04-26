Latest in dumb fashion: Topshop sells $100 see-through pants

As everyone is just getting over smacking their foreheads at Nordstorm's fake mud-stained blue jeans, here comes something arguably more outrageous for you to purchase: clear, see-though, pants.
The latest "trend" began making news after Topshop released images of their newest, transparent product Wednesday.
The plastic, straight leg jeans can be purchased for just $100.
No word on what the fashionistas behind the translucent trend suggest you wear under their revealing trousers.
CLEAR PLASTIC JEANS ARE YOU FEELING OKAY TOPSHOP? pic.twitter.com/fRQcrhil70— Angela (@theawkwardblog) April 21, 2017
Mobile users see tweet here.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself