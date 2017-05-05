Lakeland police: Man stabs friend of 30 years in throat, kills him

A Lakeland man died after he was stabbed in the throat Thursday during a fight with his friend of 30 years, police said.

Police arrested Jesse Banks Jr., 66, near the 400 block of West Seventh Street. He is charged him with the second-degree murder of Tommy Engram, 63, after the two got into an argument.

According to police, the two argued shortly after 9 p.m. when Banks called Engram “a series of insulting slurs.”

When Engram confronted Banks, Banks stabbed him in the neck with a folding knife, critically wounding him, police said.

Police arrested Banks, who detectives said admitted to the stabbing, after being called to the scene by nearby concerned citizens who attempted to revive Engram, police said.

Court records show Banks has a prior criminal history that includes 13 felony and eight misdemeanor arrests.