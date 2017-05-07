Lake Moss Park closed after 10-year-old girl bitten by alligator

A 10-year-old girl is recovering at home after she was bitten by an alligator at Lake Moss Park, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials said.

The girl was swimming shortly before 3 p.m. when the alligator, estimated to be 8 to 9 feet long, attacked, FWC officials said.

She was transported to Nemours Children's hospital by her parents, officials said. She has at least 10 stitches, her father told Channel 9's Julie Salomone.

The girl said she fought off the gator by poking it in the nostril, something she learned while visiting Gatorland, a theme park, wildlife preserve, her father said.

FWC trappers captured and euthanized the gator in Lake Hart after the attack, according to Orange County Parks and Recreation.

"In an abundance of caution, the waterfront will be off limits to the public for the next week while Florida Fish & Wildlife conduct a review and until Orange County Parks & Recreation Division can meet with the agency to review the situation before making any decisions on opening the waterfront," said Matt Suedmeyer, manager of Orange County Parks & Recreation Division, in a statement.