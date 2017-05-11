A Lake County woman is accused of helping her boyfriend pick up teenage girls so he could give them drugs and money in exchange for sex.

Deputies said Carolina Schuller, 26, helped her boyfriend Vincent Thomas, 27, find the young victims.

Thomas was arrested last week after a 15-year-old came forward with the allegations.

Deputies discovered more victims during the investigation.

“He paid some with cash and paid some with drugs for the sexual activity,” said Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Schuller is facing child porn and human-trafficking charges.

“He took pictures and video of them during different stages of the sexual activity,” said Herrell.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Schuller told investigators she didn’t know about the teenagers or the allegations, but the victims told a different story.

They claimed they were occasionally picked up by Schuller and she would drive them to Thomas’ home.

According to the documents, she caught him in the act once and told him, “you need to stop (expletive) these little girls.”

“She was very well aware of what he was taking part in and she should have done more to prevent it, and should have reported it,” said Herrell.