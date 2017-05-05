Lake County man accused of paying teenage girls for sex

A Lake County man was arrested Wednesday after investigators said he paid teenage girls for sex.

A 15-year-old victim told detectives that she and Vincent Thomas, 27, dated on and off for a year and that he recorded the two having sex.

She said Thomas gave her drugs at his home.

Suspect said to be involved with lots of girls. Not sure to what extent.Victim claims he supplied her w/drugs. Drugs found in his home #WFTV — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 5, 2017

Another teenager told investigators that after she had been interviewed by the Department of Children and Families, a piece of cardboard was set on fire at her front door and a note saying “snitch (expletives)” was left on a vehicle in her driveway.

She told investigators that she was not a victim, but she knew that Thomas liked “younger white females” and that he would give them drugs and alcohol and pay them for sex, according to a report.

The girl said Thomas sent her messages on Facebook saying that he was going to attempt to make contact with all the girls on “the list,” referring to a Department of Children and Families human trafficking list of names.

27-year-old Lake Co man accused of having sex w/ teen girl & producing child porn. Looking into this disturbing case now... #WFTV pic.twitter.com/qmccqUZdWM — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) May 5, 2017

When investigators searched Thomas’ home, they found evidence supporting the victim’s story, including the videos and drugs, detectives said.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday on charges that include lewd or lascivious battery, drug possession and several child pornography charges.

Investigators said they have 10 more possible victims to interview.

