N. Korea accuses CIA of bio-chemical plot against leaders

Markham Woods Middle School sent an email to parents saying that the lack of rain has caused animals to leave wooded areas in search of water, increasing the chances of encounters with wildlife near campus. The student, eighth grader Devin Waxman, said the snake caught him off guard. 'I didn't see it at first, and then it bit my ankle,' he said. 'It latched on and I had to, like, kick it off and run, just to get away from it.' The spokesperson said it was a “dry bite,” meaning there was no venom. It’s not clear if the black snake was venomous, but school officials said they were told by snake experts that the snake would likely have slithered away and not attacked if it weren’t venomous. Waxman, who returned to school the next day, said the bite still hurt Thursday, but nothing like it did when the snake first struck. 'It really, really stung at first,' he said. 'Like two wasp stings.' His mother, Kim Waxman, said she was horrified to hear what had happened. '(It was) my worst nightmare,' she said. 'I mean, I'm terrified of snakes anyway, so it was just kind of unreal.' Herpetologist Bob Cross said he caught eight cottonmouth snakes, which are black, in the last seven days in the Magnolia Plantation subdivision about a mile from the school. Cross said drought conditions are pushing snakes out of swamps and into neighborhoods on the hunt for water. The school said teachers were given information about Florida’s venomous snakes and what to do if you come across one. The email also said snake repellent was sprayed around the school. “We want to encourage parents to speak to their children about snakes and emphasize respect for snakes and the ‘leave them alone’ philosophy,” the email said. “Students should not attempt to approach snakes at school or at home.” Parents said they’ll be telling their children to stay away from snakes. “They’re big boys. They know you don’t play with snakes,” said parent Chara Cooper. “You don’t go try to take pictured or anything like that. I’m going to have that conversation with them.” Cross said that approach is vital because a bite is deadly. “You’ve got a few hours to get to medical aid, but the longer the venom is in you, the more cell destruction,” said Cross. “It gives you the chance of losing a finger, a hand, an arm, depending on how far that venom goes.” Students who walk through wooded areas were encouraged to be extra aware of their surroundings. At the home where the cottonmouths were found, trappers told the homeowner to put out a kiddie pool of water to draw the snakes there and keep them out of the house. But Cross recommends that method for people who already have a snake problem.