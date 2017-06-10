Kissimmee hosts first gay pride festival, honors Pulse victims

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee is hosting the city’s first gay pride festival, which organizers say was motivated by the Pulse terror attack.
The threat of rain prompted officials to move Kissimmee’s PrideFest to the Civic Center.
The event, which started noon Saturday will run until 5 p.m. at 201 E. Dakin Ave.
A memorial for the Pulse nightclub tragedy is scheduled for the event.
Mayra Alvear lost her daughter Amanda in the mass shooting and is attending the festival.
“It’s been obviously a very difficult year—it continues to be—but when you have God in your life, you know you will you see your loved one again, that’s what keeps me going, and fighting and being her voice,” she said.
All the expo activities have been canceled because of the threat of rain, officials said. The opening ceremony, Pulse nightclub tragedy memorial and live entertainment will take place within the Civic Center, officials said.
"With Osceola and Kissimmee, the ties are very deep," said Elizabeth Harris, director of Kissimmee Parks and Recreation.
Harris said the Pulse attack on June 12 unfolded in Orlando, but hit home in Kissimmee.
"Even some of our employees knew victims, knew family members and it was a significant impact," said Harris.
The city recognized the mass shooting and decided to create PrideFest as a way to show it's a welcoming place.
Cheryl Grieb, who is the first openly gay commissioner in Kissimmee and Osceola County, said a lot has changed since she was young.
"I mean, again, very excited, very happy. I think it's a long time coming, but I'm glad we're here," Grieb said.
Grieb said about a one-third of the Pulse victims had ties to Osceola County.
"We were tremendously affected and we still have a support group that meets on Thursdays," Grieb said.
