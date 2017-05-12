White House counselor Kellyanne Conway charged CNN's Anderson Cooper with sexism Thursday for rolling his eyes during an interview with her Tuesday after President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a moment that quickly went viral.

Conway said on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends, "I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that. Can you imagine rolling your eyes… having a male anchor on a network roll eyes at Hillary Clinton, a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton? I think not."

Cooper's eyeroll came after he'd asked Conway about Trump's reversal on how the FBI director had handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails, which Trump praised during the campaign, but which was initially cited as the basis for Comey's firing.

The White House had released a memo from the deputy attorney general that basically said Comey had been too publicly critical of Clinton.

But Conway told Cooper he was, quote, "conflating two things that don't belong together," and then returned to the campaign, saying, "Thanks for the trip down memory lane -- I was on your show often last fall saying we were going to win Michigan, and how we were going to do it."

That's when Cooper rolled his eyes.

Anderson Cooper delivered a next-level eye roll during this interview with Kellyanne Conway. #Comey pic.twitter.com/x8uJJGs6r1 — Berto Scalese (@BertoScalese) May 10, 2017

(App users can see video here)