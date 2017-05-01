Singer Katy Perry really stuck her foot in her mouth during an Instagram Live video when she compared her old hair color to former President Barack Obama.



Perry was answering questions from fans when one of them made a comment about her new short, platinum blond ‘do. The fan said they missed her old black hair. Perry’s response was, um, interesting.





"Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later,” Perry laughs.

While many jumped to Perry’s defense believing that she was just kidding, others weren’t so amused and let their frustrations fly on social media.

Wow Katy Perry. The reference to former Pres. Obama was offensive & a poor, tasteless attempt at humor. Your privilege is showing. — Paris C. (@pariscarerra) April 30, 2017

My favorite weird fact is that Barack Obama has 2 Grammys and Katy perry has none — Annie Kloss (@baIIeriniswifts) April 30, 2017

*True. Perry has never won a Grammy. Obama won for Best Spoken Word Album twice--once in 2006 and then again in 2008.

Why yes @katyperry I do miss #Obama , but I hate to admit I won't miss you, or your music. #timeschange #yourcutoff #yournotacomedian — Brookelawn Tha Dawn (@MzMajorPayne) May 1, 2017

