Kathy Griffin apologizes after tweeting president 'beheading' pictures

A social media firestorm is breaking out over a tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin about President Donald Trump.

The tweet includes a picture showing Griffin holding a mock decapitated head of the president. The photo appears to be part of a photoshoot Griffin did recently.

TIMELINE:

1:59 p.m.

TMZ tweets a link to a story showing Griffin holding the fake head.

3:48 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. responds via a quote Tweet and calls the photos, “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

3:51 p.m.

The verified Secret Service Twitter account sends a message saying, “On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats.”

On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

The account did not specifically say if this tweet was directed to Kathy Griffin, but many online assumed it was.

4:40 p.m.

Kathy Griffin tweets twice from her verified account. Her first says, “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever’ Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker.”

The second tweet, which now seems to be deleted, said, “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”

4:51 p.m.

The verified Secret Service Twitter account sends a message saying, “Threats made against Secret Service protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations.”

Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Again, the account did not specifically say if this tweet was directed to Kathy Griffin, but many online assumed it was.

5:01 p.m.

Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sends a quote tweet from her verified account saying, “This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”

7:55 p.m.

Griffin posted a video apologizing for the picture, saying she went too far:

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

