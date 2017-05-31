Kathy Griffin apologizes after tweeting president 'beheading' pictures

A social media firestorm is breaking out over a tweet by comedian Kathy Griffin about President Donald Trump.
The tweet includes a picture showing Griffin holding a mock decapitated head of the president. The photo appears to be part of a photoshoot Griffin did recently.
TIMELINE:
1:59 p.m.
TMZ tweets a link to a story showing Griffin holding the fake head.
3:48 p.m.
Donald Trump Jr. responds via a quote Tweet and calls the photos, “Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”
Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017
3:51 p.m.
The verified Secret Service Twitter account sends a message saying, “On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats.”
On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017
The account did not specifically say if this tweet was directed to Kathy Griffin, but many online assumed it was.
4:40 p.m.
Kathy Griffin tweets twice from her verified account. Her first says, “I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…wherever’ Also @tylershields great Photog/film maker.”
The second tweet, which now seems to be deleted, said, “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief.”
4:51 p.m.
The verified Secret Service Twitter account sends a message saying, “Threats made against Secret Service protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations.”
Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017
Again, the account did not specifically say if this tweet was directed to Kathy Griffin, but many online assumed it was.
5:01 p.m.
Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sends a quote tweet from her verified account saying, “This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president.”
7:55 p.m.
Griffin posted a video apologizing for the picture, saying she went too far:
I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017
