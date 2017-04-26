Jury convicts man in death penalty-eligible Orlando murder trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - A jury convicted Juan Rosario, 30, of first degree murder for the 2013 death of an elderly neighbor.
Rosario’s head sunk forward after the verdict was read. The Orlando case is eligible for the death penalty.
The beaten body of Elena Ortega, 83, was found in her bedroom. Fires were set in the home, police said, to try to cover up the crime.
“There is no eyewitness to what occurred, only the state’s suggestion to you,” said Roger Weeden, Rosario’s defense attorney in his closing argument.
While the state called the victim’s daughter, the defendant’s ex-girlfriend and crime scene investigators to the stand, the defense called no one.
State Attorney Brad King of Ocala was assigned this case from the Ninth Judicial Circuit after State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she would not seek the death penalty in Orange and Osceola counties.
King said he will ask for the death penalty.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself