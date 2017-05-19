A jury was expected to begin deliberations Friday in the election fraud trial of a former Eatonville mayor.

Defense attorneys for Anthony Grant and two of his campaign workers -- Mia Nowells and James Randolph -- spent the afternoon presenting closing arguments in the case.

Prosecutors said the trio conspired to force voters to cast fraudulent absentee ballots for Grant during the 2015 mayoral election.

Read: Jury selection begins in election fraud trial of ex-Eatonville mayor, campaign workers

Grant, Nowells and Randolph face numerous charges, including voter fraud, attempting to vote with a fraudulent ballot, illegally marking ballots, corruptly influencing voting and violating the Voter Protection Act.

The sitting mayor at the time would have won re-election were it not for absentee ballots, prosecutors said. Instead, Grant won with an unexpected landslide.

Although there are slight variations in the charges, each defendant faces 40 years in prison if convicted.

The state said Grant, Nowells and Randolph coerced people into voting for someone for whom they didn't intend.

But their defense attorneys said the entire case hinges on an investigation that involved a Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent coercing alleged victims to tell incriminating lies about the defendants.

“Alfonso Williams contacts Albert Gordon and says, ‘You know you weren't supposed to vote. I've got you. We can do this the easy way, we can do that the hard way, or you can go back to prison,’” attorney Matthew Leibert said in court Friday.

But Assistant State Attorney Rick Walsh said there were fingerprints on an envelope that was alleged to have contained a ballot.

“How would Anthony Grant's fingerprints have gotten on that particular envelope if it had been given to someone in the Bruce Mount campaign?” Walsh said in court Friday.