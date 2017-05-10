Listen Live
Juror removed in Rep. Brown case following "Higher Beings" comments

News
Juror in Rep. Corrine Brown fraud case dismissed following “Higher Beings” comments
Juror in Rep. Corrine Brown fraud case dismissed following “Higher Beings” comments
Photo Credit: Shanna Vicker
Rep. Corrine Brown

Jacksonville, Fla -  A juror has been dismissed from deliberations in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

The 12 person panel deliberated about twelve hours over two days, and were set to resume at 9AM Wednesday. WOKV was inside of the courtroom at 8:14AM when all three prosecutors, the defense attorney, Brown took their seats and District Judge Timothy Corrigan came in. Corrigan had notified the attorneys overnight that he would convene a hearing after an issue raised by a juror, although there was no public notice the hearing would take place.

According to Corrigan, his Courtroom Deputy got a call from one of the jurors in this case Tuesday night. This juror said she was speaking only on her behalf, although she felt other jurors had a similar concern. She said one of the jurors had been talking about “higher beings”, and making comments about that while also mentioning Brown. 

The Courtroom Deputy gives jurors her phone number as normal protocol, according to Corrigan, so that they can notify her if they’re running late for traffic or for any similar matter. The Deputy stopped the juror from saying anything further, telling her that she couldn’t talk about the case, but adding that she would tell the Judge.

Corrigan notified the attorneys and spent the evening studying case law. Wednesday morning, he asked the attorneys for their view on what should happen, and both Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva and Defense Attorney James Smith III agreed that the juror who made the phone call needed to be further questioned to determine the scope of the issue and whether it’s something the court needs to intervene in.

Corrigan agreed to question the juror, although he’s doing it “reluctantly” because of the need to protect the secrecy of what is discussed inside of the deliberation room. While there was some case law for times when there were concerns about a juror that led the Judge to question him or her, Corrigan noted that those cases generally involved some kind of problem or question raised in the deliberation room before the individual questioning, wherein this jury has shown no signs of problems in their work so far. In one case Corrigan cited, the Judge first re-instructed the jury before moving to individual questioning- but Duva pointed out that the jury has been frequently instructed so far, and it’s tough to determine what further instruction would be effective.

Duva added that it was important to act now or the situation “could get a lot worse”. He says, based on the outcome of the questioning, it’s possible the court would need to question the foreperson or potentially poll the jury as well. Smith agreed in the desire to have the scope of the questioning be as limited as possible, but that questioning is needed.

That questioning lasted a little over an hour in a closed session of court. In addition to the need to protect the secrecy of the deliberations, Corrigan noted the potentially sensitive nature of the conversation around the “higher beings” comment and the juror’s religious beliefs in his decision to conduct the questioning outside of the view of the public.

The juror who the question was raised about has since been identified as Juror 13, and he has been dismissed. The first alternate juror, who is Juror 5, has now been seated with the full panel.

Corrigan instructed the jury to start deliberations from scratch, in order to ensure all parties involved get a fair and thorough deliberation. The jury moved in to the deliberation room at 10:31AM.

There are a total of four alternates who sat through the trial proceedings. Since deliberations began Monday afternoon, they have been kept in a separate room, but have not yet been dismissed.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes in.

