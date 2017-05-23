Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
H 91
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
85°
Scattered Clouds
H 91° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 91° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 87° L 72°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Judge wants complaint amended in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case
Close

Judge wants complaint amended in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case

Judge wants complaint amended in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case
Florida authorities say "The Voice" star Christina Grimmie is in critical condition after being shot at a concert venue in Orlando by a suspect who then fatally shot himself after being tackled by the singer-songwriter's brother.

Judge wants complaint amended in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case

Updated:
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 

One of the companies the family of Christina Grimmie is suing got the complaint thrown out on Tuesday, but it’s not the end of the court battle.

Earlier this year, the family of "The Voice" singer filed suit against AEG Live, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation and a security contractor on claims that security was lax and that allowed Kevin James Loibl, a deranged fan, to shoot Grimmie at point blank range, killing her. 

The family is suing for wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Grimmie was gunned down at The Plaza LIVE on Bumby Avenue in Orlando last June while doing a meet-and-greet with fans.

The venue is owned by AEG live.

A judge dismissed the complaint without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs can re-file with slight changes to the allegations they’re making.

Grimmie was a YouTube star and a contestant on “The Voice."

Follow Field Sutton on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News at 4 for more details on what the dismissal will mean for the Grimmie family. 

Related

Florida authorities say "The Voice" star Christina Grimmie is in critical condition after being shot at a concert venue in Orlando by a suspect who then fatally shot himself after being tackled by the singer-songwriter's brother.
Close

Judge wants complaint amended in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case

Florida authorities say "The Voice" star Christina Grimmie is in critical condition after being shot at a concert venue in Orlando by a suspect who then fatally shot himself after being tackled by the singer-songwriter's brother.

Police: Man, 27, travels to Orlando to fatally shoot singer Christina Grimmie
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    Manchester attack: What we know about suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi 
    British authorities on Tuesday identified the suicide bomber who blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. >> Read more trending news Greater Manchester police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed Abedi’s identity Tuesday, but declined to comment further, citing the need for the coroner to confirm the identity. Authorities said Abedi detonated a suicide bomb near one of the entrances to the Manchester Arena on Monday, just after an Ariana Grande concert wrapped up. The attack killed 22 people and injured 59 others, officials said. Here’s what we know: Abedi was a British man of Libyan origin who was born in 1994, Politico Europe reported. Abedi was known to British authorities, according to CBS News. The news organization did not elaborate on what brought Abedi to the attention of authorities. Abedi was born in Manchester to Libyan refugees, The Telegraph reported. He was the second youngest of four children. Police arrested one of Abedi's brothers in connection to the attack, according to Politico Europe. Greater Manchester police said they arrested one person in connection with Monday’s attack in south Manchester following the bombing. One other person was arrested at the Arndale Centre, although authorities said it was not immediately clear whether the person was connected with the bombing.
  • Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    Actor Roger Moore, longest-serving James Bond, dead at 89
    English actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for his portrayal of fictional secret agent James Bond, has died, family members said in a statement Tuesday morning. He was 89. >> Read more trending news Moore died Tuesday in Switzerland after 'a short but brave battle with cancer,' said his children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, in a statement. 'The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London's Royal Festival Hall,' the statement said. 'The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.' Moore played James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985.
  • ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    ‘Doomsday’ tunnel entrance in Arctic flooded by melting permafrost
    The entrance tunnel to the world’s largest seed storage facility built into the permafrost in a mountain in a remote area of the Arctic Circle in Norway has been flooded by melting permafrost.  >> Read more trending news The storage facility, which opened in 2008, was supposed to be an impregnable rock vault protecting the world’s food supply in the event of a global catastrophe, either man-made or natural, but The Guardian reports permafrost meltwater inundated the entrance to the tunnel leading to the seed vault after extremely warm winter temperatures in the Arctic. The Norwegian government owns the vault, and a government official admitted builders did not foresee the impact of climate change. “It was not in our plans to think that the permafrost would not be there and that it would experience extreme weather like that,” Hege Njaa Aschim told The Guardian. Luckily no seeds were lost. The water that breached the entrance to the tunnel froze and Hege said the ice has been removed. Officials are now trying to figure out new solutions to make the vault self-sufficient, something that’s necessary for it to serve its purpose. 
  • Boy, 12, sparks brush fire while burning textbooks, police say
    Boy, 12, sparks brush fire while burning textbooks, police say
    A 12-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he started a 10-acre brush fire while trying to record a video for YouTube of himself burning textbooks. The fire was reported near the Manchester Lakes Subdivision near Snicole Avenue and Durham Drive. Melboure police officers, West Melbourne police officers and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, where they said the fire was quickly encroaching on homes in the subdivision.  Interactive map: Burn bans in effect in Central Florida “I’m hosing my roof, I’m, hosing my neighbor’s roof. By the time I looked, it was on top of me,” said resident Eddie Abreu. “This can be replaced. Life cannot. Thank God everybody was good.” Firefighters from three agencies and the Florida Forest Service battled the blaze while law enforcement evacuated about 10 homes. Residents said the flames spread quickly. “It just popped up like it did. You know, it was very scary,” said resident Patrick Corrigan. Police said the child called 911 and said he was attempting to make a video of himself burning his textbooks. The fire spread quickly due to the dry conditions and the flames pushed into the yards of several nearby properties. No structures were damaged, but police said one nearby fence was burned.  Police filled out a juvenile referral and submitted it to the State Attorney’s Office asking to charge the boy with intentional burning of lands and criminal mischief, which are both felonies. His name was not released.
  • Ex-CIA Director worried by 2016 contacts between Russia and certain U.S. persons
    Ex-CIA Director worried by 2016 contacts between Russia and certain U.S. persons
    Former CIA Director John Brennan told Congress on Tuesday that he was so concerned about intelligence that showed contacts between Russian officials and people linked to the campaign of President Donald Trump, that he warned key members of Congress and other intelligence agencies about the Russian actions, and sent that information on to the FBI for further investigation. It became very clear to me last summer, that Russia was engaged in a very aggressive and wide ranging effort to interfere,” Brennan said, revealing that he had brought in experts from around the U.S. Intelligence Community to try to figure out what the Kremlin was doing. “I encountered and am aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between Russian officials and US Persons involved in the Trump campaign,” Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee, as part of its review of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. At a hearing, Brennan refused to identify anyone by name, or give any indication as to whether the Russians had been successful in getting the “witting or unwitting” help of any Americans, to further the Kremlin’s 2016 efforts. Brennan says he encountered intelligence revealing 'contacts and interactions' between Russian officials, people involved in Trump campaign. pic.twitter.com/5RqwmAVe1U — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 23, 2017 Pressed by several GOP lawmakers, Brennan acknowledged that he did not know of any evidence of collusion between the Trump Campaign and the Kremlin – but Brennan said that was for the FBI to investigate, not the CIA. “I don’t know whether or not such collusion – and that’s your term – such collusion existed, I don’t know,” Brennan said. Brennan also denied that he had made last minute requests to unmask names of any U.S. Persons – possibly linked to the Trump Campaign – before the former CIA Director left the agency as President Trump was sworn into office on January 20, 2017. Gowdy asks if Brennan made unmasking request on his last day (Jan 20 ) and Brennan says he did not. — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) May 23, 2017 The Russia investigation was also grabbing the attention of Senators at the same time, as Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats refused to say whether he had been pressured by the President – or by White House officials – to try to get the FBI to drop its investigation into the Russia matter. “I don’t feel it’s appropriate to characterize conversations with the President,” Coats said. A former Senator, Coats seemed ill at ease as he sidestepped the queries of some of his former colleagues. Intel chief Dan Coats says he can’t comment on reports Trump asked the him to deny evidence of Russia collusion https://t.co/P0m0kAvn09 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2017
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.