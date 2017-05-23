Judge wants complaint amended in Christina Grimmie wrongful death case

One of the companies the family of Christina Grimmie is suing got the complaint thrown out on Tuesday, but it’s not the end of the court battle.

Earlier this year, the family of "The Voice" singer filed suit against AEG Live, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Plaza Foundation and a security contractor on claims that security was lax and that allowed Kevin James Loibl, a deranged fan, to shoot Grimmie at point blank range, killing her.

The family is suing for wrongful death and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Grimmie was gunned down at The Plaza LIVE on Bumby Avenue in Orlando last June while doing a meet-and-greet with fans.

The venue is owned by AEG live.

A judge dismissed the complaint without prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs can re-file with slight changes to the allegations they’re making.

Grimmie was a YouTube star and a contestant on “The Voice."

Problem: No contract in the court record governing how @TheRealGrimmie came to be at the concert that night. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017

In other words, @AEGworldwide says it was not responsible for @TheRealGrimmie's security, even if it was responsible for others. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017

.@AEGworldwide is arguing @TheRealGrimmie wasn't technically on the tour that summer. Contracted by agent just for the Orlando show. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017

Also at issue here is @TheRealGrimmie's brother's injuries as he tried to fight off the shooter. Family wants damages for that. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017

So far we've heard from @AEGworldwide's lawyer, but not Plaza Live's. Each have their own issues with the lawsuit as filed. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017

.@theRealGrimmie's family asks why that metal detector requirement wasn't there before. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017

Biggest issue: @AEGworldwide allegedly put in place requirements for medical detectors after @TheRealGrimmie's death. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) May 23, 2017