The principal of Jones High School in Orange County, has resigned effective immediately, a school district spokesperson confirmed.

A district official said Roderick Waldon resigned Monday for personal reasons. A spokesperson for the district said officials are looking into questionable student record issues at the school.

They said no senior's graduation is compromised and that athletic participation this past school year was within guidelines.They did say specific irregularities, which were discovered, are being dealt with, but would not elaborate.

Waldon had been with the school since 2015.

The school district released a statement Tuesday afternoon: "Recently, the district has been looking into some questionable student record issues at the school. It has been confirmed that no senior’s graduation status is compromised, and athletic participation for the past school year was within guidelines. Specific irregularities which were discovered are being dealt with through the appropriate governing bodies. The school district cannot comment on student record information which is protected by FERPA, a federal law.

Effective immediately, Dr. Leighanne Bradshaw will serve as acting principal for the remainder of the school year. Bradshaw is a High School executive area director, based at the district level. She is the former principal at Oak Ridge High School, and has been working closely with Jones over the last year. Parents may contact Bradshaw at the school for any specific needs.

Orange County Public Schools remains committed to the success of every student."

