Job growth is slowing, Scott says in Orlando

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said job growth is slowing down, and he fears that the Legislature has dealt another blow to the numbers.

Scott on Monday morning attended the groundbreaking of a $400 million training facility in Lake Nona for accounting firm KPMG. The new project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, will create 90 jobs in Orlando.

Scott said it's an example of what Enterprise Florida can do.

The training facility that will draw hundreds of people at a time to Orlando. The location, which spans 55 acres, was selected in part for its proximity to Orlando International Airport.

Like with so many other business deals, this one included an incentives package from Enterprise Florida.

The budget passed by the Legislature made huge cuts in that area.

"The Legislature has turned their backs on Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida," Scott said. "You look at projects like this with KPMG. If it wasn't for Enterprise Florida, and our ability to incentivize these companies to come here, we wouldn't get these jobs."

The governor said the state still has strong job prospects, but he compares the cuts made by the Legislature to kicking someone when they're down.

Photos: KPMG groundbreaking

