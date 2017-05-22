Job growth is slowing, Scott says during opening of Lake Nona company

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said job growth is slowing down, and he fears that the Legislature has dealt another blow to the numbers.

Scott on Monday morning attended the groundbreaking of a $400 million training facility in Lake Nona for accounting firm KPMG. The new project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, will create 90 jobs in Orlando.

Scott said it's an example of what Enterprise Florida can do.

The training facility that will draw hundreds of people at a time to Orlando. The location, which spans 55 acres, was selected in part for its proximity to Orlando International Airport.

The business deal included an incentives package from Enterprise Florida, an area where the Legislature made major cuts.

"The Legislature has turned their backs on Visit Florida and Enterprise Florida," Scott said. "You look at projects like this with KPMG. If it wasn't for Enterprise Florida, and our ability to incentivize these companies to come here, we wouldn't get these jobs."

In Tallahassee this Spring, lawmakers slashed Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida by more than half.

“Job growth is slowing down. We’re still above the national numbers, but we should be bigger than where we are right now,” Scott said.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said the couple of million dollars given as incentives get paid back many times over.

“This also gives us an opportunity to showcase what Orlando is,” said Jacobs.

Photos: KPMG groundbreaking

The governor said the state still has strong job prospects, but he compares the cuts made by the Legislature to kicking someone when they're down.

Scott said he’s not sure he can approve a budget without money that could draw more tourists to the state.

He said every 67 tourists bring another job to Central Florida.

