Jeff Weltman new Magic President of Basketball Operations

Jeff Weltman, who brings 28 years of experience in basketball operations in the NBA, has been named president of basketball operations of the Orlando Magic, CEO Alex Martins announced today.



Weltman recently completed his fourth season with the Toronto Raptors and first as general manager. He joined the Raptors as executive vice president, basketball operations in 2013.



“Jeff (Weltman) brings tremendous experience and a team-first approach to our president of basketball operations position,” Martins said. “Jeff is a strategic thinker and strong leader, has great relationships in the industry, and will bring a collaborative approach to our basketball operations leadership. We would like to thank Larry Tanenbaum (Toronto Chairman), Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Masai Ujiri (Toronto’s President of Basketball Operations) for their willingness to allow Jeff and his family to join the Magic."



“Our commitment to winning a championship is stronger than ever,” said Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos. “With the growing demand on basketball operations, a new organizational structure and greater investment was needed. We feel Jeff is a tremendous long-term fit and brings great experience, strong values and a successful track record. We take our commitment to the community on and off the court very seriously and look forward to an exciting future.”



The Magic conducted the search with the assistance of Jed Hughes, vice chairman of Korn/Ferry.



Prior to joining Toronto, Weltman spent five seasons as assistant general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks. During his tenure with Milwaukee, he assisted in all basketball, salary cap and administrative matters.



Weltman came to Milwaukee following one year as director of basketball administration in Detroit and five seasons as assistant general manager with the Denver Nuggets (2001-06).



During his time in Denver, Weltman helped engineer personnel moves that shifted the Nuggets from a struggling team with no salary cap flexibility to one of the up-and-coming teams in the NBA. The Nuggets won 49 games in 2004-05, the fourth-most since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. In 2003-04, the Nuggets posted the sixth-biggest turnaround in NBA history, improving their win total by 26 games and reached the playoffs for the first time since 1995.



Weltman joined the Nuggets after spending 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he served as director of player personnel since 1994.



The New York native originally joined the Clippers as video coordinator in 1988 and was immediately elevated to a scouting position. During his last season in Los Angeles (2000-01), the Clippers improved their win total by 16 – the biggest turnaround in the league.



Weltman graduated in 1987 from Oberlin College in Ohio, where he earned two varsity letters in basketball. He and his wife, Alexis, have twin daughters, Lucy and JJ.