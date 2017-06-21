Jacksonville Chinese food delivery driver shoots attempted robber

A Jacksonville Chinese food delivery driver shot several attempted robbery suspects after he was ambushed during a delivery, officers said.

The victim, a delivery driver for Hot Wok on 103rd Street, said he was delivering an order on W. Arancio Drive Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when two men answered the door with a gun.

He said two men in their early 20s pointed a green laser at his face. The laser was coming from the bottom of a barrel on a black semi-automatic pistol, he told police.

Chinese food delivery driver opens fire from concealed weapon after 3 armed men ambushed him at a #Jacksonville home https://t.co/j5yXWpirBD pic.twitter.com/vDpDMN11R1 — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) June 21, 2017

The driver said the men told him to come inside several times.

He tried to turn around and leave and was approached by a third man with a gun, he told officers.

The driver told police he threw the food at the third man, backed away and grabbed a gun from a holster on his waist.

The driver fired 4 to 5 shots at the suspects and yelled for neighbors to call 911, according to police.

He held one suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, officer said.

Officers said a short time later, a man reported he had been shot at a different location.

He was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery. Officers are still seeking a third suspect.