News
Jacksonville Chinese food delivery driver shoots attempted robber
Close

By: Brittney Donovan News | WFTV
Updated:

A Jacksonville Chinese food delivery driver shot several attempted robbery suspects after he was ambushed during a delivery, officers said.

The victim, a delivery driver for Hot Wok on 103rd Street, said he was delivering an order on W. Arancio Drive Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. when two men answered the door with a gun.

He said two men in their early 20s pointed a green laser at his face. The laser was coming from the bottom of a barrel on a black semi-automatic pistol, he told police.

The driver said the men told him to come inside several times.

He tried to turn around and leave and was approached by a third man with a gun, he told officers.

The driver told police he threw the food at the third man, backed away and grabbed a gun from a holster on his waist.

The driver fired 4 to 5 shots at the suspects and yelled for neighbors to call 911, according to police.

He held one suspect at gunpoint until police arrived, officer said.

Officers said a short time later, a man reported he had been shot at a different location.

He was arrested in connection with the attempted robbery. Officers are still seeking a third suspect.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    Airport police officer stabbed in possible terror attack
    An airport police officer in Flint, Michigan, was stabbed Wednesday morning, prompting officials to evacuate the airport and launch an investigation into whether the attack was terror-related. >> Read more trending news Officials at Bishop International Airport said an officer was in stable condition after he was stabbed at the airport Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police earlier said he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A suspect was in custody, although the person was not immediately identified. The FBI is investigating whether the attack was terror-related,  WJRT reported. A witness told MLive.com that he saw an officer bleeding at the airport before it was evacuated around 9:40 a.m. local time. 'The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,' witness Ken brown told the news website. 'I said they need to get him a towel.' Michigan State Police identified the injured officer as Lt. Jeff Neville, according to MLive.com. No other injuries were reported.
  • Senator Marco Rubio reviews then responds to awkward hug with Ivanka Trump
    Senator Marco Rubio reviews then responds to awkward hug with Ivanka Trump
    Florida Senator Marco Rubio responded to this awkward photo jokingly saying “It’s important that the people of Florida know that their Senator is capable of carrying out a greeting.” The Senator admitted he had to take a look at the video of the hug after the photo went viral Tuesday.  Mr. Rubio was at the White House meeting with the First Daughter, Ivanka Trump,  to discuss paid family leave.  After reviewing the video he said “Based on my own recollection and the review of photographic evidence it’s clear - that there -  It’s not an actual hug it’s more a Cuban greeting.” The Associated Press stands by its photo.
  • Mysterious shattering of officer’s window causes scare in Ormond Beach
    Mysterious shattering of officer’s window causes scare in Ormond Beach
    Officers in Ormond Beach are trying to figure out how the back window of a police cruiser shattered while they were questioning a man on A1A. It happened on Wednesday as police were questioning a man about an altercation at the Pirate’s Cove miniature golf course. The officer was in the car and took cover, not knowing if a gun or projectile broke the window.  Backup came out and partially closed A1A from River Beach Driver to Milsap Road as a precaution.  The road reopened by 1 p.m. There was no word of any injuries and police said they did not find any guns or shell casing at the scene. The investigation into what caused the window to shatter continues.
  • Man gets 20 years for possession of child porn after police get national tip 
    Man gets 20 years for possession of child porn after police get national tip 
    A 48-year-old Florida man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after authorities said they found over a 100 images of children engaged in sex acts on his computer. >> Read more trending news Michael Celentano Jr., of Golden Gate, pleaded no contest to the charges, the Naples Daily News reported. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Collier County Sheriff’s investigators to the crimes after it discovered pornographic images of children uploaded from the website Tumblr.  >> Related: Hotel bar ‘furious’ after man steals its severed human toe Sheriff’s investigators then connected Celentano to the images by the computer’s unique IP address. Celentano was later discovered to have child pornography on two computers inside his home, as well as on DVDs, the Naples Daily News reported. He was sentenced on Monday. Read more here.   
  • Two bodies found in Port St. John home
    Two bodies found in Port St. John home
    Two men were found Tuesday night in a home in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a home at about 9 p.m. on Ackerman Avenue near Bentley Road after someone said they had not heard from the victims, investigators said. The same person who found the bodies reported the men were last seen June 16 in the area of Merritt Island, deputies said. The names of the victims and causes of death have not been released, but deputies said the deaths are suspicious. Anyone who has information about the deaths has been asked to call the Brevard County Sheriff's Office homicide unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). No other details were given.
More

