The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a 19-year-old man Monday after he allegedly opened fire at a deputy during a drive-by shooting in Palm Coast.

The deputy was responding to a call on London Drive and while at the front door of the residence, gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle, investigators said.

The deputy’s vehicle was hit, but he and the family inside the home were not injured, FCSO said.

Philip Joseph Haire Jr., is wanted in connection with the shooting and may be driving a dark blue 2013 Ford Fiesta, deputies said.

After the shooting, Haire wrecked the vehicle he was driving and allegedly carjacked another driver, investigators said.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

“I encourage him to turn himself in before he, or someone else, gets hurt,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We will find him and bring him to justice.

“If he shoots at one of my deputies, we will shoot back.”

Anyone with information on Haire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida, at 888-277-8477.