9 Investigates: The future of Visit Florida

With state lawmakers headed back to Tallahassee on Wednesday for a special session, there are new questions about spending at the state’s tourism arm, Visit Florida. and its deals promoting businesses that are also major political donors.

Florida Speaker of the House Richard Corcoran earlier this year singled out a fishing show paid for by Visit Florida called “Bass 2 Billfish,” in which Visit Florida paid the show’s creator, Pat Roberts, $2.8 million and allowed him to keep the advertising revenue from the syndicated show.

Robert’s company, MAT Media LLC, has a $2.4 million contract with Visit Florida for a cooking show featuring celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse.

According to state records from the Florida Department of Elections, Roberts and his company have given more than $48,000 to Gov. Rick Scott, the RPOF and Scott’s inaugural committee since 2014.

“It just looks bad. It’s like a vicious circle of politics,” said UCF political science professor, Dr. Aubry Jewitt. “It opens up the question of whether the politicians are making the best decisions for Florida taxpayers.”

A review of published contracts from Visit Florida finds other instances in which the taxpayer-funded group does business with big political donors.

According to state campaign disclosures, Disney has given more than $30,000 to Scott and $252,503 in in kind to his PAC, Let’s Get to Work.

At the same time, Visit Florida has spent more than $33,000 this year for events on Disney property. While Disney is the largest employer in the state, Visit Florida also has done business with SeaWorld, a company that has given Scott’s PAC $30,000 since 2012.

“When deciding on whether to enter into a contract or agreement, Visit Florida focuses on how that agreement will bring visitors to Florida and its return on investment for taxpayers,” Visit Florida said in a statement to 9 Investigates reporter Christopher Heath.

“If the project does not meet our requirements, we terminate it. Since becoming president and CEO of Visit Florida, Ken Lawson has enhanced the organization’s accountability and transparency, including posting all of our contracts online for the public to easily access.”

The concerns by lawmakers come as Visit Florida has seen its budget swell from $25 million in 2009 to an expected $76 million this upcoming year as part of budget negotiations.

The governor has been an outspoken advocate for Visit Florida, going on a multiday cross-state tour to push for increased funding for Visit Florida.