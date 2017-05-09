9 Investigates report raises questions with Florida Adoption Council

Only 9 Investigates exposed adoption attorneys giving big payments to pregnant inmates at a Central Florida prison.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray’s investigation prompted a statewide agency to take a closer look at the practice and where the money is going.

Read: 9 Investigates: Prison baby 'business'

The president for the Florida Adoption Council told 9 Investigates some of what was described in our story is not within the spirit of Florida law.

“For me it was $5,000,” one former inmate told 9 Investigates about the payment she received when she agreed to give her baby up for adoption.

That’s the maximum Florida law allows adoption entities to pay a birth mother without court approval. The money is intended for living expenses and medical care.

Several former inmates at Lowell Correctional Institution told 9 Investigates the money they received was from one attorney, Lynn Lawrence.

“She did distribute it weekly for me, and then two months into it, I had the lump sum sent to my mom,” one former inmate told 9 Investigates.

>>> Read other 9 Investigates stories

“A lump sum paid to a family member. If we're talking about someone in prison, that would raise a flag. That's the best way to put it,” Florida Adoption Council President Stephen Price said.

College Park attorney Stephen Price leads the Florida Adoption Council, a group made up of attorneys, agencies and social workers statewide.

Price says “splitting” money between a commissary account and a family member may be considered a violation if an attorney cannot prove why the funds were handled that way.

“That doesn’t mean you just hand somebody $5,000. Those living expenses have to be actual,” Price said.

A judge reviews expenses in each adoption, but not until the process is nearly finalized. The court records are sealed, providing little oversight on how payments are handled unless a complaint is filed and an investigation is launched.

“I did see people who did it just for [the money], it is upsetting,” one former inmate said.

Lawrence has no discipline on file with the Florida Bar, but Price said another attorney was suspended for improper payments at Lowell. 9 Investigates is still working to verify that information with the Florida Bar.