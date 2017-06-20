9 Investigates: Orange County Fire Rescue engineer arrested for DUI

An Orange County firefighter engineer is off the job because she was arrested earlier this month for driving under the influence.

Delsie Holley told police she was coming from a firefighter's promotion party.

Channel 9 obtained video of the arrest.

During the field sobriety exercise, Holley struggled to walk on a white line.

On more than one occasion during the stop, she and her husband reminded the officer she was an engineer with Orange County Fire Rescue.

That means she's responsible for driving fire trucks and getting firefighters to the scene of fires and medical emergencies.

“You're going to get me for a DUI, and you know it. I'm freaking nervous as (expletive),” she told the officer.

She told the officer she was at a party celebrating a friend’s promotion.

Edgewood police said Holley was caught on camera weaving in and out of traffic on Orange and Gatlin avenues.

Her husband tried to persuade the officer to let him take the fall.

“I can take everything and put it on me. She's going to lose her job, she's going to lose everything,” he told the officer.

“You understand if I let her go, I'd lose my job,” said the officer.

The officer made her perform two field sobriety exercises.

When he made her follow a red lighted dot with her eyes, he said she kept smiling and couldn’t stay focused.

When she was told to walk straight on a white line, she asked the officer to start over.

When the officer eventually brought her to jail, she went off on a tirade.

“Trust me, that (expletive) ain’t going to get you promoted,” she said.

Holley, who has been with the department for 19 years, is on paid administrative leave from the department.

