The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. "I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go." New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton's emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump's campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. Related: 5 things to know about former FBI director James Comey The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting in February. "The existence of Mr. Trump's request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump's associates and Russia," the paper said. The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey's associates " read parts of the memo to a Times reporter." Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump's "good guy" remark by saying, "I agree he is a good guy," according to the paper. The White House has issued a statement refuting the events in the memo: "While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," the statement said. "The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey."