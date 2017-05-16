This afternoon, the employer of a woman found dead in her home, along with her adult son, issued a statement saying it was “shocked and saddened” over her death. Investigators identified a person of interest Tuesday after the bodies of Martha Cardin, 75, and Steven Cardin, 55, were found Monday in a home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a residence on Ravana Drive near South Goldenrod and Lake Underhill roads shortly after 3 p.m. to check on a woman who was uncharacteristically absent from several shifts at work, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said. 'The victims were discovered in the residence dead under suspicious circumstances,' she said. Investigators said Robert Joseph Cardin is a person of interest in the case. It;s believed he is driving a black Dodge Journey SUV with the Florida tag CJI-G21. If spotted, please call 911. This afternoon, Florida Hospital issued this statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of our longtime Florida Hospital East Orlando Nutritional Services employee, Martha Cardin. Martha’s extraordinarily caring personality will be profoundly missed by the countless lives she touched. We were blessed to have Martha greet and aid our patients, and their families, for more than two decades in her role. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this difficult time.” Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477 and could qualify for a $5,000 reward.
