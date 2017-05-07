Listen Live
News
9 Investigates lack of regulation for explosive compound
9 Investigates lack of regulation for explosive compound

9 Investigates lack of regulation for explosive compound

9 Investigates lack of regulation for explosive compound

Updated:
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - 

A legal explosive meant to be used during target practice has been linked to terror plots across the country. 

9 Investigates bought some to find out how destructive it really is and investigative reporter Karla Ray looked into why there is no regulation on how much you can buy.

Watch this story Monday on Eyewitness News at 5:30 p.m. 

9 Investigates lack of regulation for explosive compound

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    Russia probe may get new jolt with Yates, Clapper testimony to Senate panel
    The Congressional probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections takes another step forward on Monday, with the first public testimony from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly told the Trump White House of intelligence concerns about ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, centering on his contacts with Russian officials. Here is some of what we might see on Monday afternoon before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee: 1. A renewed focus on former Trump aide Michael Flynn. Maybe the most anticipated part of Monday’s testimony will be from former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who reportedly warned the White House of questions related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and whether he told the truth about his contacts with Russian government officials. Yates, who was fired by President Trump for refusing to defend his first travel and refugee order, has not publicly told her story as yet. Yates reportedly told the White House of fears that Flynn could be at risk of blackmail by the Russians – several weeks before Flynn was fired; the White House said it was because Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence on the matter. Last week, FBI Director James Comey acknowledged that he had discussions with Yates about Flynn and his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Graham: 'Did you ever talk to Sally Yates about her concerns about Gen. Flynn being compromised?' Comey: 'I did' https://t.co/oZGhMkLifE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 3, 2017 2. Will Yates discuss anything on Russia apart from Flynn? One of the unknowns about this appearance by Yates is whether her testimony will veer into any other parts of the investigation into links between Trump associates and Russia, or the general issue of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Yates was originally set to testify back in March before the House Intelligence Committee, but that was suddenly canceled by panel chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), who later stepped aside from leading the probe of Russia’s involvement in the elections. The White House also had sent Yates a letter warning of possible issues involving executive privilege, but denied they were trying to stop her from testifying. We’ll see whether Yates creates new avenues of public inquiry, or not. Press Secretary Sean Spicer has made clear that the White House was not worried about anything Yates might tell the Congress. Spicer on Yates: 'I hope she testifies. I look forward to it.' — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 28, 2017 3. Former DNI Clapper likely to zero in on Moscow again. The formal title of this hearing is “Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election,” and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper is certainly a top witness to discuss the view of the U.S. Intelligence Community on that matter. Clapper has been clear from the beginning about his belief that the Russians were causing trouble. “The hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper told Senators in January, adding that Moscow also used “classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news,” as Clapper said the Russians were still using those tools to disrupt the U.S. political system. “I think the public should know as much about this as possible,” said Clapper, who retired when President Trump took office. 4. Why isn’t Susan Rice testifying at this hearing? Former Obama National Security Adviser Susan Rice was not originally scheduled to be part of this hearing, but last week, Republicans asked her to join Yates and Clapper. Rice refused, and that prompted Republicans to hint that she is hiding something. “I am deeply disappointed that Ambassador Rice has declined to participate in this hearing,” said Sen. Charles Grassley (R-IA). Republicans want to question Rice about “unmasking” the names of Americans caught up in incidental intelligence collection related to the probe of possible links between Russia and the Trump Campaign – and someone living at the White House has taken notice. Susan Rice, the former National Security Advisor to President Obama, is refusing to testify before a Senate Subcommittee next week on….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017 5. Will there be GOP counterattacks against Sally Yates? Watch for this before the hearing begins on Monday afternoon, during the hearing, and afterwards. There were already reports on Sunday that Republicans were ready to accuse Yates of being a Democratic Party operative, intent on undermining President Trump at any opportunity. We often ask in journalism when getting information from a source – does this person have an axe to grind? Yates is from Atlanta. She worked for a well known law firm there, King & Spalding. She was hired by Bob Barr – later a Republican Congressman – to work for him, when he was a federal prosecutor in Georgia, during the first Bush Administration. Then Yates moved up the chain of command in the Justice Department through the years – under both political parties – before being nominated by President Obama as both a U.S. Attorney, and then later as Deputy Attorney General. Democrats were already pushing back on Sunday. Per @axios, WH plans to smear Sally Yates tomorrow as a 'Democratic operative.' She was a nonpolitical, career DOJ attorney for two decades pic.twitter.com/5FEUL9PXte — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 7, 2017 6. Where is Congress going next on the Russia matter? This won’t be the only public testimony for Yates and Clapper, as the House Intelligence Committee wants both of them to return for a public hearing soon, along with former CIA Director John Brennan. No date has been set for that appearance. No new public hearings have been set as yet by the Senate Intelligence Committee on the Russia matter, though members of that panel have been going over to the Central Intelligence Agency to review materials reportedly related to the probe – it’s not clear what they have seen, or where their probe is headed. The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee told CNN this past week that there was no evidence as yet of collusion between Trump associates and Russia over the elections. But that isn’t stopping the investigation from moving forward. 7. What is the status of the FBI’s Russia probe? FBI Director James Comey made clear several times at a hearing last week that he wasn’t going to give any updates on what his agency’s review had found or not found about Russia interference in the 2016 campaign, but he did give us one tidbit that wasn’t publicly known – that the FBI is working with federal prosecutors not only at the Justice Department, but also with prosecutors working just outside Washington, D.C., in the Eastern District of Virginia. That is a federal district which is often involved in “prosecution of significant terrorism and espionage cases.” Where is that quote from? From the website of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Virginia. 8. Many still believe there is nothing here but partisanship. When President Trump tweeted out something about the “Fake Media” and Russia on Sunday, the simple re-tweet that I made – noting it was happening a day before the next Congressional hearing about Russia and the elections – quickly garnered me a few accusations of bias. “What a bunch hypocritical hogwash from the lefties,” one person wrote me on Twitter. “You r extremely biased,” wrote another. This story still gets people on edge – on both sides of the political football – very, very quickly. We’ll see how this week changes the dynamic. @jamiedupree You r extremely biased in ur reporting @jamiedupree. Man up and start reporting in a unbiased fashion!! — Mark Paulsen (@GoBlueMAP75) May 7, 2017 Whether you think there is anything to this Russia story or not, Monday’s testimony by Sally Yates is expected to push ahead the story of what ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was doing during the transition. Stay tuned.
  • San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them
    San Diego police fatally shoot teen who pointed BB gun at them
    Two San Diego police officers shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday who pointed a BB gun at one of them as he stood in the parking lot of a local high school, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. >> Read more trending news  Police said the boy, whose name is being withheld because he was a juvenile, was a freshman at Torrey Pines High School, The Union-Tribune reported. According to a statement by the San Diego Police Department, the boy lived in the neighborhood. Police are still investigating what led to the shooting, but said the suspect called 911 to report himself to officers in the third-person for a “welfare check.” Police arrived to find the teenager standing in the parking lot of the high school, Acting Police Captain Mike Holden told KGTV. When two officers arrived at the scene, they saw the teen, the Union-Tribune reported. 'As the officers got out of their patrol cars to contact the male, the male pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers,' according to the police statement. “Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun. The subject refused to comply. Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons.” The boy was hit several times by gunfire. Officers performed first aid and summoned paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital. Both officers were wearing body cameras but it's unclear whether the footage would be released, KGTV reported. “Our hearts go out to the student, his family, and his friends,” Eric Dill, superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District, said in a message to students. “This is a difficult time for the family and we need to let them mourn.” San Diego Police said the two officers involved are a 28-year veteran and a four-year veteran of the department, CNN reported. 'Everyone's in shock and everyone's surprised,' Torrey Pines junior Hayder Alamar told KNSD. 'Right when I woke up I got a lot of text messages from my friends saying 'did you hear about the shooting at the school?' And at first I didn't believe it.
  • Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days
    Mets suspend pitcher Matt Harvey for 3 days
    The New York Mets suspended right-hander Matt Harvey for three days without pay for an undisclosed violation of team rules, ESPN reported Sunday. >> Read more trending news  Mets general manager Sandy Alderson would not give details about Harvey's infraction, saying that he was sent home and that his suspension started Saturday. 'We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be,' manager Terry Collins said before Sunday’s game. Left-hander Adam Wilk was called up from Triple-A to replace Harvey as the Mets' starter Sunday against the Marlins, ESPN reported. Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room for Wilk on the 40-man roster, the New York Daily News reported.  Collins said the suspension was a tough decision. 'There's things with this job that certainly are internal that the public can't see, and how hard it is, and this one's a tough one,' Collins told the Daily News. 'So we hope to put it behind us and move forward. The Mets were involved in another controversy Saturday when a photo posted by the team on social media unwittingly showed a sex toy that was in Kevin Plawecki’s locker, the Daily News reported. An MLB source told ESPN on Sunday that Harvey's suspension had nothing to do with that incident. Plawecki has said he had no knowledge of the toy being in his locker. Harvey, 28, is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA in six starts this year as he tries to rebound from the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that ended his 2016 season. The right-hander made 17 starts last season, going 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA. Harvey's best season was in 2015, when he went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA and led the Mets to the World Series.
  • TSA warns of possible truck-ramming terrorist attacks
    TSA warns of possible truck-ramming terrorist attacks
    Trucks and buses are at the center of the latest government warning regarding possible terrorist attacks, and big cities are being told to stay on alert. >> Watch the news report here The Transportation Security Administration is warning truck and bus companies to be on the on the lookout for potential terrorists. It says terrorists may be looking to drive large vehicles into people and buildings. In a six-page document released to truck and bus companies, the TSA highlighted 17 incidents around the world that have killed more than 170 people since 2014. >> Read more trending news This comes after the recent attack in Stockholm, Sweden, where a truck was driven into pedestrians on a street before crashing into a department store. Four people were killed. More than 80 people were killed in Nice, France, last summer when a man drove a truck into a large crowd. This announcement also comes as the city of Boston and Red Sox officials made a decision to close down Lansdowne Street outside Fenway Park on game days to prevent potential terror attacks. During this year’s Boston Marathon, security officials took new steps to make sure runners and fans were safe. Dump trucks were parked alongside streets to protect the crowds and officers received additional training to detect if someone was up to something suspicious.
  • Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    Watch: Video shows man stretching in parking lot before robbing Dunkin’ Donuts
    A man who robbed a Philadelphia doughnut shop was caught on camera limbering up in the parking lot before going into the store and robbing the employees at gunpoint, police said.  The unidentified man walked into Dunkin’ Donuts just before 7 a.m. April 22, jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at the workers, according the Philadelphia Police Department. The victims said he told them, ‘You have 20 seconds to give me the money from the registers.” The man fled with $334 in a blue shopping bag, police said.  >> Read more trending stories When police looked at surveillance footage from cameras in the parking lot, they found something unusual. The grainy images, obtained by WPXI in Pittsburgh, showed the man, wearing all black and hiding his face with a ski mask, stopping and bending over, then stretching his legs with some side lunges before entering the store.  After robbing the shop, he can be seen trotting away.  No shots were fired during the robbery, and the employees and customers inside the shop were not hurt. 
