When the new Carver Middle School in Orange County opens in August, there is a chance none of the current teachers will still have a job.

The F-rated school submitted a turnaround plan to the Florida Department of Education less than a year ago.

In it, administrators said they would “reassign or replace” the majority of the instructional staff and not rehire any teachers that are not effective, or highly effective, instructors.

Orange County Schools is offering the potential for $70,000 in paycheck supplements over three years, which has resulted in more than 450 applications for 59 positions at Carver.

Parent Steve Abraham has two seventh graders at Carver Middle School and said it’s been difficult for them knowing they weren’t getting the same quality education as students at other schools in the county.

“Knowing they attend a school that’s not doing as hot as other schools in the district, it’s frustrating,” Abraham said.

Just replacing teachers won’t be enough to fix Carver Middle School’s problems, he added.

“Teachers are one facet of the puzzle, but you have to get everyone involved,” he said.