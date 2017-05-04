9 Investigates uncovered problems in Tallahassee preventing federal money from being distributed to some agencies that assist crime victims.

The Victim Service Center in Orlando was forced to lay off three people after money the agency expected to receive months ago from the federally-funded Victim of Crime Act Assistant Fund, or VOCA, never came.

Haven of Lake and Sumter Counties, based in Leesburg, has also seen a delay in funding.

Several law enforcement agencies that rely on VOCA monies, including Deland and Port Orange police departments, are months behind on payment reimbursement as well.

One woman, who visited the VSC to cope with a family member being attacked in a home invasion, told 9 Investigates her advocate was laid off after her third therapy session.

“From the very first day, I came home telling my family that I had an enormous weight lifted off me,” she told investigative reporter Karla Ray.

The VSC banked a third of its $2.1 million budget for this fiscal year, which runs October 2016 to October 2017, on VOCA funding.

VOCA money is collected through fines paid by federal criminals, and disbursements are handled by the Florida Attorney General’s Office.

“We continued to wait for reimbursements to the point where you can’t wait any longer,” VSC Executive Director Lui Damiani said. “We have sent six months’ worth of invoices, and we've been paid about 11 percent of the overall funding we've billed for.”

More than 200 agencies statewide are contracted to receive VOCA money this year.

The government enhanced invoice reporting requirements two years ago, making the process for reimbursement more intense for local agencies and providing more room for error, leading to some delays.

Not every agency is experiencing issues.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s office have both received payments on time.

VOCA funding has been around for years, but the amount the AG’s office is handling is higher than ever before.

Florida was given $137 million to use over the next three years, compared to just $26 million two years ago.

The Attorney General’s Office was not notified of VSC’s pending cuts, but since 9 Investigates took concerns to the state level, the crisis center was informed they will receive more than $100,000 in expedited funding to hold them over. Damiani says that will prevent additional layoffs in the interim.

The Attorney General’s Office recently hired three additional staff members to help process invoices, and they are looking to fill three more positions.

Agencies who receive VOCA money are expected to fill out their invoices correctly in order to get prompt payments.