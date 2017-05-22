9 Investigates death of Orange County inmate

9 Investigates has learned that the death of a 75-year-old inmate who had been at the Orange County Jail has been ruled a homicide.

William Howard was arrested November 16 after Orange County deputies said he beat and stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife in their front yard.

According to the autopsy, while Howard was in custody, there was "use of restraint force by law enforcement" that happened in jail two days before his death.

The medical examiner found a fractured vertebral disc and a crushing injury causing hemorrhaging.

The final report filed in February ruled the death a homicide.

Channel 9’s Janine Reyes asked officials with the jail when the deadly injuries happened, but officials would only say the matter is under investigation.

“(He) was a very nice fellow. (He was) very quiet, easy to get along with,” said neighbor Michael Newman.