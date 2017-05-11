Injecting herpes to fight cancer? Orlando doctor says it works

Patients in Orlando are turning to an unconventional method to fight skin cancer. They’re having a doctor inject them with herpes.

Dr. Sahjeve Thomas tries not to use the word herpes when he talks to patients about treating their skin cancer.

Instead, he uses the phrase viral therapy to convince them that injecting them with herpes can kill their cancer.

He said a virus has always been a good weapon.

“It’s a way to get into cancer cells, and cancer cells are just very sensitive to it,” Thomas said.

So far, about a half dozen patients in the Orlando area have been injected with herpes.

The virus has been retrofitted to be injected directly into the skin cancer.

The virus, which costs $80,000, is kept in a small freezer at minus 80 Celcius.

The work and money helps keep the herpes useful.

“This is genetically modified. It selectively gets into cancer cells, and when it gets into cancer cells, this virus hijacks the cancer cells’ molecular machinery,” said Thomas.

Once the virus is injected and is successful, visible skin cancer lesions will shrink months later.

In select patient groups, it’s been 50 percent successful.

Patients can still get herpes from the shots, but the chance is very small, and it can be treated, Thomas said.

He said the key is that because herpes is a virus, the body’s immune system can help in the fight by recognizing the cancer as a threat and destroying it.

“If your immune system can recognize the cancer, it can be very long-term durable control,” said Thomas. “Many patients can be long-term survivors. Many, some, off therapy. That’s the amazing part.”

Melanoma was chosen as the test, because it is one of the most common cancers.

Thomas is also participating in a study, where HIV was retrofitted to attack cancer.

It’s been difficult to get patients to volunteer for it, and the study closes in a few weeks.