Indiana police dismantle large-scale pot distribution network

Federal authorities announced charges against six Indiana residents for their alleged roles in what is being called “a large-scale marijuana distribution network” in the central part of the state, WXIN reported.

The suspects face charges of conspiracy to distribute 2,205 pounds or more of marijuana, money laundering and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said.

Arrested were Joseph Pickett, 46, of Indianapolis; Darrell Pickett, 52, of Indianapolis; Sheila Stepp, 54, of Indianapolis Leonard Allen Jr., 48, of Mooresville; Kelly Jo Spinks Jr., 33, or Speedway; and William Belew Jr., 32, of Martinsville.

If convicted, Allen faces up to 10 years in prison, while the other defendants face 10 years to life, WXIN reported.

Police said the Picketts and Spinks led the drug trafficking organization between 2015 and 2017. They allegedly traveled to California to obtain between 100 and 400 pounds of marijuana over 20 trips, bringing the pot back to Indiana, WXIN reported.

Officers seized 181 firearms, 21 vehicles, two motor homes, $19,000 in jewelry, more than $4.5 million in cash and 280 pounds of “high grade” marijuana, WXIN reported.