Dozens of farm workers, their families and supporters made their way to Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

The protest was one of many taking place across the country for “May Day,” which is also International Workers Day.

Marcos Cristiano arrived in the U.S. in 1987 and has raised four children on a farm worker’s salary.

His children are in the country legally, but Cristiano is not and the worry of being deported has increased under the Trump administration.

“Before, we were not scared,” he said. “Now, we are scared.”

American Civil Liberties Union spokesman George Griffin said people like Cristiano should be embraced, not threatened.

“The people that you see here should not have their families ripped apart,” Griffin said of the protesters gathered in Apopka Monday. “They should be assisted, they should be helped and we should be welcoming them in.”

Griffin was one of many people who showed up Monday out of solidarity for immigrant workers.

Apopka’s protest march was one of 40 planned across the state Monday.