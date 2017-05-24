AC Hustles: Action 9 answers consumer concerns about AC repairs

Action 9 exposed how calling the wrong air conditioning repair company could burn a hole in a consumer’s pocket.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich put three local air conditioning companies to a hidden camera test and found routine maintenance that turned into a $1,000 repair hustle.

Ulrich sought advice from Sean Willboughby, an air conditioning repair expert with 4 Seasons Air Conditioning, to help ease consumer concerns. Willboughby answered questions from Action 9 viewers.

Should you stay with the AC guy the whole time he’s in your home or follow them around? What should homeowners do when someone comes to do repairs at your house?

"You should stick around and know what’s being done. The repair man should be comfortable with you being there," Willboughby said. "A good technician isn’t going to shoo you away, or hide from you, and will explain to you what he’s doing and be able to answer your questions."

What can you do if you were overcharged?

"You should be getting a written estimate right upfront. You should have a written contract right upfront. You should know what you’re getting into. You shouldn’t be surprised at the end of the job. Do some research and check out the company. Use a licensed contractor with full-time employees who are getting paid by the hour, not by sales of parts," Willboughby said.

A technician told me that duct cleaning is a scam and there’s no need for that. Is that true?

"Done the right way, with a company you’ve thoroughly researched, that can be a benefit to someone that has breathing or allergy issues. But it has to be done properly. It shouldn’t be a quick in and out thing," Willboughby said. "If someone is just going to charge a couple hundred bucks and will be in and out within two hours, they are probably not doing a thorough, in-depth duct cleaning. Most of the duct work we have in this area is fiber glass, and if you get organic growth inside of that, it really can’t be cleaned simply and needs to be treated by a licensed professional (who is) not an AC contractor. It’s going to be someone else (from a) different kind of company."

How cold can you go on an AC unit without damaging it?

"This time of year, I wouldn’t recommend setting it much lower than 72 degrees or so. When you get below that, that’s when you risk freezing up the evaporator coil for normal air-conditioning purposes. If you want to get it colder than 72 degrees inside a house, we’re talking about refrigeration, not air conditioning," Willboughby said.

Should you not go more than 20 degrees from what’s outside? Is that the safe zone?

"It’s a rule of thumb, but it’s close ballpark. You should expect, on a 96-degree day, 75 degrees inside if the system is working properly."

My AC just froze up. I live in an apartment and it’s too late to call maintenance. What can I do as a renter?

"Turn the air conditioning off and turn the fan switch for the air handler on. That will help thaw that coil out within a couple of hours," Willboughby said. "If a tech shows up when your coil is frozen, he won’t be really able to do much until it is thawed out."

How much does coil cleaning and one duct replacement normally cost?

"An in-place coil cleaning should be about maybe $100 to $200. As for changing a duct supply, I couldn’t even guess at that. Maybe another $100 to $200, another ballpark. It really depends on the house."

Should you change your filter every time you get your electric bill? Is that a good rule of thumb?

"Yes, it is, for a standard one-inch thick filter media. If you have the pleated kind, you can go a little bit longer. But once a month is a good time to do it or check it. If you can still see through it, you can go ahead and run it a little bit more," Willboughby said.

What about the drain line?

"Drain lines should be vacuumed out or blown out with pressure twice a year, I recommended, " Willboughby said. "You can also install a little bit of vinegar in the drain line. The acid works against the micro-organisms. Do not use bleach, because it could work against the metals in your evaporator coil."

What’s the best type of filter?

"That all depends on the breathing concerns inside the home. There’s no standards answer. Everyone needs something a little bit different."

General repairman advice from Willboughby:

Make sure he’s licensed. By law, you’re supposed to have your state license number on the company vehicle, and it’s supposed to be on the estimate and the invoice as well. Go to myfloridalicense.com to verify the license.

Watch the full Q&A below: