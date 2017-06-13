Hundreds congregate at nighttime tribute to Pulse victims at nightclub

The final remembrance ceremony for Orlando United Day wrapped up late Monday at the Pulse nightclub.

"Moments of Hope and Healing" was the final program on the anniversary of the Pulse terror attack.

Though people could not go beyond the gates, many stood in the street to honor the 49 lives lost—one of whom was John Langley’s niece.

“A week before this took place, she called me and told me ‘Uncle John I'm coming home,’” said Langley.

Langley last saw Deonka Drayton before her life ended where she worked.

He traveled 500 miles from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to honor her life at the growing Pulse memorial site.

Even though a year has passed, Langley is still leaning on his family for support.

“I stay close to my mother. I know she's deeply hurt. My sister; I know she's deeply hurt,” he said.