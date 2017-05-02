Humidity lowers, fire threat grows; end of the week cool-down

The storms cleared Central Florida Tuesday afternoon, after producing beneficial rain to our area.

Late afternoon Tuesday, the front sparked severe weather as it traveled over South Florida affecting parts of Palm Beach county.

In Central Florida, Tuesday evening will feel very comfortable, humidity will be lower and overnight temperatures will drop the upper-60s. Refreshing winds from the northeast after midnight.

>> HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY

WATCH VIDEO: Drought and a local ranch: Hay troubles, cattle's diet and economy

TUESDAY'S RAINFALL

Showers and storms followed one over the other (training), which it benefited Osceola, Orange and Brevard, region with severe drought conditions.

HIGH FIRE THREAT RETURNS

Humidity levels will be comfortable on Wednesday, but dry enough to increase the fire threat across the area.

Temperatures will range between the mid to upper-80s, it will feel warm but because of lower humidity, it will not feel sticky. It you have plans outdoors, make sure to apply sunscreen.

>> CHECK OUT THE FORECAST FOR THE ACTIVITY YOU'VE GOT PLANNED

Please refrain from burns; lower humidity levels and gusty conditions could easily spread fires. Although we had some rain, the drought is still present in Central Florida.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Burn bans in effect in Central Florida



ANOTHER FRONT, MORE RAIN THIS WEEK

Thursday is setting up to be a carbon copy of Monday, as the weather conditions prep the atmosphere with moisture and heat; storms could develop late afternoon and the next front move over Central Florida by Friday morning.

Another cold front, this one with a trough setting up slightly closer to our area, is on schedule to arrive on Friday. The trough, which is moving farther south and closer to Florida, will provide more instability for higher chances of more rain coverage across Central Florida. Make sure to stay alert to the evolution of the next system, especially if you have plans outdoors Thursday and Friday.

We will continue to monitor the evolution of this system and will provide updates on our newscasts starting at 5 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 through 6 p.m. and at 11 p.m.

Información en español por nuestra meteoróloga Irene Sans