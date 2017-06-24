Human toe stolen from Yukon bar returned, with apology

There’s good news afoot -- the toe stolen from the Downtown Hotel Sourdough Saloon in the Yukon has been returned to its rightful owner, along with a letter of apology.

>> Read more trending news

“We’re happy as clams about it,” Sue Taylor told the Alaska Dispatch News.Taylor is a “toe captain” at the bar in Dawson City.

The mummified human toe that disappeared early Sunday is used as a bizarre garnish for the saloon’s signature drink, the Sourtoe Cocktail.

In a news release, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it quickly zeroed in a suspect and tried to contact him. But on Tuesday, the alleged subject telephoned the RCMP office in Dawson City and told authorities he had mailed the toe to the hotel. It was received Thursday.

“Located inside the package was an apology letter, as well as the stolen toe,” the RCMP statement said. “At the time that the package was opened, the toe was believed to be in good condition.”

The RCMP said charges were not expected to be filed.

That’s certainly toe-riffic news for the alleged thief.

Sheepish toe thief returns pilfered digit to Dawson City by mailhttps://t.co/RYHKI4haO6 pic.twitter.com/kQdCHjsQVf — Yukon News (@yukon_news) June 23, 2017