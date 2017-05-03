US House passes bill to change overtime rules for private sector

The U.S. House of Representatives has backed legislation that would allow private sector companies to give employees compensatory time off rather than overtime pay.

The vote was 229-197 on Tuesday as six Republicans joined 191 Democrats in opposing the measure.

Republicans cast the measure, called the Working Families Flexibility Act, as offering greater flexibility for employers and workers.

Democrats complained that the bill undermines the Fair Labor Standards Act.

No Democrat voted for the measure.

The act would allow employees to take time-and-a-half pay for overtime hours, or turn it into comp time to be used later.

For each hour of overtime work, the act would allow an employee to take an hour and a half off at a later date.

Hourly workers like Louis Santiago like the idea of being able to take time off.

"People in their life, in the world, need personal time for themselves, (for) family," he said. "They've got their own things to do on personal time."

Joanna Rafiq, who owns a small business on International Drive in Orlando, said she could see both sides of the issue.

"If you have multiple employees, yeah, I could see that could be too much, you know?" she said. "But working families, that's like the fabric of America."

Republican Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas says the work force has changed dramatically, and that employees in both the public and private sector should have the same chance to balance work and personal life.

One major issue that opponents of the act point to is the fact that the employer would have final say on when the comp time could be taken.

Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland says the bill "effectively devalues what workers can earn for the extra hours they work."

The legislation faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.